SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities made at least one arrest after police said threats were made to Springfield schools on social media.
In the first case, police said they were contacted on Dec. 6 by Sacred Heart-Griffin High School administration about a bomb threat made via the "Yik Yak" messaging platform. The message talked about a bomb being placed on the school's campus. Springfield police were able to learn the identity of the poster and arrested a 15-year-old male.
At about 2:09 p.m. on Dec. 7, police responded to Springfield High School regarding another threat generated from "Yik Yak". This threat was reported to the District 186 Safe2Help resource.
in the threat, it was stated a gun was on the Springfield High school campus and a target was named. Springfield police detectives and the FBI investigated and learned the identity of the suspect. A 15-year-old suspect was arrested.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
