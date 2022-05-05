MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Vandals recently caused "extensive damage" to property at a Mt. Zion park, police said.
Officers are asking for information about the crime. They said sometime in previous months, the damage was done to the air conditioning unit at the Fletcher Park Recreation Center.
The damage carries a repair cost of over $10,000.
Further vandalism occurred to the men's restroom at the outdoor pavilion, which police said has been targeted at least twice.
The person or people responsible may face a felony charge of criminal damage to state supported property, along with having to pay restitution for repairs.
Anyone with information about the park damage should call Mt. Zion police at (217)864-4012.
