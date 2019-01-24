CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is investigating a deadly home invasion that happened early Thursday morning.
Police were called to the 800 block of Fairoaks Dr. around 4:40 a.m. When they entered the home they found a 38-year-old unresponsive inside.
Officials said the victim died from gunshot wounds later at a local hospital.
WAND News was on the scene of the shooting. At the time police said they were investigating the report of shots fired.
The Champaign County Coroner identified the victim as Dehrone M. Hobbs.
According to investigators, an unknown subject(s), forced their way into the home and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the scene.
Police do not have a description of the suspect(s) and are asking that any homeowner in the area that has a camera contact the department at 351-4545.
