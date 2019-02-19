DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of hitting a woman with his truck and causing her death was drinking with her before it happened, police say.
Police say Sidney Flinn, 27, and 23-year-old Brittany Shelton had been dating on and off for four years before her death. They say that on the morning of Feb. 16, the two were drinking at 22nd Discount Liquor before going to a friend's house and getting into "some type of dispute".
She left the house on foot after 2 a.m. Police say Flinn then drove his truck in the same direction and hit her.
Police found Shelton's body at the scene. Flinn had "glassy and bloodshot eyes", sworn statements say, and showed signs of impairment during sobriety tests. Police say they took the suspect's breath sample at the Decatur Police Department and found he had a blood alcohol concentration of .091 about two hours after the crash.
Officers say Flinn's car was severely damaged on the front end, with effects of the crash piercing the radiator in the truck's engine bay. They say his left headlight assembly was broken out.
Flinn is facing five charges, including DUI causing death and other DUI-related counts. His bond in Macon County was set at $40,000, and law enforcement records show he was released on bond Sunday.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in April 1.