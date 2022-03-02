URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was shot in the arm and torso Wednesday in Urbana, police said.
At about 4:08 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Lincoln Ave. and found a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. University of Illinois and Urbana police found her in the parking lot of ONE Illinois South Student Apartments.
The woman's wounds were non-life-threatening, police said. There were no other victims reported.
Police said she was a passenger in an SUV at the time of the shooting when it was moving through the 1300 block of N. Lincoln Ave. They said a preliminary investigation found an unknown person fired from another SUV and fled the area.
Anyone with information, photographs or video recordings should call Urbana police at (217)384-2320. Detectives can arrange to meet a witness privately. To stay anonymous, a person can call Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS, submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers website, or use the free P3 Tips app.
