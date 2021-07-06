SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Large gatherings of hundreds of people known as pop-up parties are continuing to be an issue in Springfield.
The latest one sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Mayor Jim Langfelder said the city is aware of the issue and they are working to curb it.
"We're trying to be more proactive in trying to guess where they might go, but that's the challenges, you know, what happens when they you know when they all of a sudden put something out and you're trying to be proactive but you cant cover all the bases so to speak," Langfelder said.
The city said it will do anything to stop this, including criminally charging or suing organizers of these parties. More than anything, they want people to be safe.
"I think everybody really needs to really take a step back and think of it if it's your relative or your friend, you don't want to put themselves in harms way let alone yourself," Langfelder said. "So hopefully they take that into consideration."
They are also asking anyone with information regarding organizers of these parties or the shooter to come forward.
"We hope that the community and everybody pulls together and they know who planned the party or who's responsible for those shootings, especially to let the police know or let someone know that will relay that crucial information so we can bring the individuals to justice," said Langfelder.
