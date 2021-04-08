NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders with Illinois State University are considering raising costs for students.
ISU President Larry Dietz floated the idea of a 1-2 percent tuition increase Saturday at a Board of Trustees meeting, according to NBC affiliate WEEK. Raising tuition by 1 percent would create about $2 million in additional revenue.
A gradual increase would be better than a static increase, Dietz added. He said the thinks there will be a "modest increase."
"I think there is some danger in not increasing at all for a number of years and then all of the sudden having to jump up to a much higher amount then some of our peers," he said.
He said a cost increase would only affect new, incoming students.
