(WAND) - An early May chill is on the way to central Illinois to kick off Mother's Day weekend.
After highs Thursday in the 60s to near 70°, a storm system will bring rain to the area tonight and part of Friday.
As skies clear out Friday afternoon, much colder air spills in with widespread frost forming Friday night and early Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the upper-20s to the low-30s!
In addition to the frost, with temperature at or below the freezing mark (32°) for several hours, a freeze is looking more likely!
A "Freeze Watch" covers much of central Illinois late Friday night through early Saturday morning. However, as we get closer to the weekend, that'll likely be upgraded to a "Freeze Warning".
And, counties not under a "Freeze Watch" or a "Freeze Warning" will likely see a "Frost Advisory" posted.
So, before sunset Friday, you'll want to bring sensitive plants indoors or, at least, cover them!
