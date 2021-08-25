MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Power has been fully restored after Wednesday afternoon outages affected thousands of Ameren customers in Macon County.
The Ameren Illinois outage map at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday listed an outage affecting over 1,000 customers in the Forsyth area, along with another outage affecting more than 1,200 customers in Warrensburg. After 4:15 p.m., only one outage was left in Warrensburg and Forsyth only had 49 customers without service.
A cause for the outages is unknown, Ameren told WAND News.
