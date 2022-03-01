(WAND) - Those who test positive for COVID-19 at pharmacies will be able to get antiviral pills at no cost in an initiative announced by President Joe Biden.
In his State of the Union address, the president announced the "Test to Treat" initiative, which will allow those pills to be available on the spot at pharmacies for a positive test. He specifically mentioned a Pfizer pill, which he said reduces the chances a person who has COVID-19 will end up in the hospital by 90 percent.
President Biden said the United States has ordered more of those pills than anyone else in the world. He added Pfizer is "working overtime" to provide 1 million pills in March and more than 2 million in April.
He also reminded the public of the availability of free at-home COVID-19 tests, which can be ordered online here. There is a limit of four tests per residential address.
"We’re leaving no one behind or ignoring anyone’s needs as we move forward," the president said.
The president touted strong COVID-19 data, as 75 percent of American adults are fully vaccinated. He said hospitalizations are down by 77 percent. Because of this, most Americans can "remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely," he said.
