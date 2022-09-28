CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - President Biden' administration announced this morning their plan to end hunger in American, and to reduce-diet related diseases by 2030.
Biden plans to donate 8 billion dollars to different organizations aiming to end hunger nationwide.
CEO of Go Beyond Hunger says with the right resources, this is definitely possible.
“The child tax credit was a profoundly impactful policy response to the need. So that policy alone is presumed to be responsible for reducing child poverty by 50% and by reducing food insecurity for 26%. So, if you think about one little policy change made such a profound impact then it does seem possible that we could really have profound impacts in eight years.” said CEO Michele Zurakowski.
Biden also plans to focus on ending diet-related diseases such as Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, Hypertension, and more.
Medical Director David Fletcher at SafeWorks Illinois believes that a plan of this sort needs the leadership from Biden.
“I think the main thing is that you’ve got to have some leadership and direction and a plan and it’s going to take not just government but the private sector with the public sector to come together and we could make a big difference.” says Fletcher.
Biden also plans to improve school lunches, and to expand SNAP benefits averaging about $26 per person each month.
To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.