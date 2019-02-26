ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) – A school principal is officially resigning from his position.
Rochester CUSD 3A says Joseph Viola, who was principal of Rochester Intermediate School, resigned at a district Board of Education meeting. The board accepted his resignation.
“As a personnel matter, and for legal reasons, there is no additional information that the district is able to share,” Superintendent Dr. Lance Thurman said in a press release.
RIS will see Kathleen Sanders take over as interim principal for the rest of the 2018-19 academic year. She was principal at the school from 2012 to 2016 before retiring. Sanders will start on March 1.
“We are pleased to welcome Mrs. Sanders back to the Rochester CUSD 3A,” Thurman said.