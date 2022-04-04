CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A program in the Champaign-Urbana area is connecting prisoners with books.
Organizers said all inmates have to do to access books is write a letter to volunteers with a request. According to organizers, things people say about prisoners often aren't true, and it shows in the letters they send.
"They are generous with their things. With their letters, the first paragraph or two is almost always profound gratitude and you can read their struggle to say the thank you as much as they wanted to. Often there are no words - I can't convey to you how much it means," said Rachel Rasmussen, program coordinator for UC Books to Prisoners.
The organization is planning a benefit book sale. It will take place on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Independent Media Center in Urbana.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.