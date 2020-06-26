ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker released guidelines Friday ensuring nondiscrimination protections against the LGBTQ+ community in Illinois health care.
This comes after after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on June 12 it planned to remove explicit nondiscrimination protections under the Affordable Care Act for transgender people. The department has said it will enforce sex discrimination protections “according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex' as male or female and as determined by biology.”
Pritzker's office said there will be no confusion about nondiscrimination in Illinois, as the Illinois Human Rights Act, the Illinois Insurance Code and Illinois Administrative Code do not allow discrimination due to sexual orientation or gender identity in health care settings, "including in the offering and provision of health insurance coverage."
“From day one, my administration has sought to protect LGBTQ+ individuals, including by expanding HIV preventative care and treatment, funding gender-affirming surgeries, fostering affirming and inclusive classrooms in which LGBTQ+ students are able to thrive, and ensuring LGBTQ+ students see themselves reflected in the curriculum,” said Pritzker. “That work becomes even more urgent when the federal government hands down policy decisions that undermine people’s basic humanity. As we live through exceedingly difficult times, we must unite against all forms of hate and show empathy and compassion for one another — especially as we fight for full equality and justice for all of our country’s residents.”
To assist state employers with compliance to state laws, the governor's administration said the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR), the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) and Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) created legal guidance highlighting existing nondiscrimination state-mandated protections.
“No one should be discriminated against because of who they are or who they love”, said IDHR Director Jim Bennett. “Illinois is a state where everyone’s identities are affirmed. Our health care systems must be safe places for the LGBTQ+ community to seek care and the Illinois Department of Human Rights’ team of investigators and lawyers will be there to enforce the protections our laws afford.”
The state advises anyone who feels they are a victim of discrimination should contact IDHR by emailing IDHR.Intake@illinois.gov and filing a discrimination charge. Click here for an IDHR FAQ with information about procedures the department has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional questions can be answered by calling (312)814-6200 or visiting this link.
