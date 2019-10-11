CHICAGO (WAND) – As insulin prices squeeze the wallets of diabetics Governor J.B. Pritzker is calling on the Illinois General Assembly to cap insulin costs during the fall veto session.
Pritzker is backing legislation (SB 667), sponsored by State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, which would cap insulin costs at $100 a month for a 30-day supply. A similar measure became law in Colorado earlier this year.
“1.3 million Illinoisans have diabetes and require insulin to go about their daily lives,” Pritzker stated on Friday. “This measure will cap costs significantly below the $500 to $900 payments many Illinoisans currently face every month.”
The legislature is scheduled to begin its fall veto session October 28th.