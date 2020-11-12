ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker called out elected officials who have been ignoring the threat of COVID-19 and have not taken steps to prevent it.
With strong words and a note of frustration in his voice, the governor asked what it will take for elected officials who have not taken action to be part of the solution. He specifically asked how bad things would have to get - such as reaching a nearly 50 percent positivity rate, like Iowa - for the virus to be real for them.
"While you fail to take responsibility in your city and county, that day is coming closer, and it will be on you," Pritzker said.
While critical of some officials, Pritzker specifically complimented officials in Chicago, Champaign, Urbana and Carbondale for taking "decisive action" to get ahead of the community spread. He also recognized Springfield and Sangamon County leaders for deciding to change course and implement IDPH mitigation protocols, which will take effect Friday.
Pritzker said Illinois is running out of time and options as COVID-19 statistics continue to spike in the state. Health officials said Region 3, which includes west central Illinois counties (Sangamon, Christian and further west), only has 25% of its ICU beds available. Should the average of 23 new patients a day continue, beds will be full by Saturday. Region 6, which includes east central Illinois, has 35% of ICU beds available.
The governor warning a "mandatory" stay-at-home order might be possible in Illinois "if things don't take a turn in the coming days." He said he hopes it doesn't come to such a step.
Since Oct 1, the governor said Illinois has seen COVID-19 cases increase by 459%. Case positivity has gone up by 250%.
Deaths have gone up by 217% since the beginning of October in Illinois and hospitalizations jumped by 179% in the same timeframe. The number of patients in the ICU has gone up by 135% and the number of patients on ventilators has risen by 161%.
Finally, tests have jumped by 60% and test positivity has climbed by 209%.
Pritzker also raised concerns about COVID-19 positivity rates in states neighboring Illinois increasing. Illinois was at 12.6% on Nov. 12, while far higher rates could be seen in Iowa (48%), Missouri (40.8%) and Wisconsin (35.1%).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.