SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Wednesday was the first of two jam-packed political days at the Illinois State Fair as hundreds of Democrats were in Springfield to celebrate Governor's Day.
"There's a reason that we were chosen to host the Democratic National Convention next year," Gov. JB Pritzker said during the annual Illinois Democratic County Chairs' Association brunch. "And it's because we are a bright light of freedom in the center of the nation. We are a beacon lighting the path for national success. We are Barbie when everyone else is just Ken."
From passing gun control plans and investing in early childhood education to expanding abortion rights and tackling homelessness, Illinois Democrats had a lot to celebrate in 2023.
"Illinois easily could've been like her neighbors where women's fundamental freedoms are being ripped away," said ILDCCA President Kristina Zahorik. "Illinois is thriving because the work you do elects good Democrats who deliver for people and the work you do matters for democracy."
The Illinois Democratic County Chairs' Association hopes to see more independent voters join their ranks before the 2024 election. While many are focused on the future with the primary election right around the corner, Pritzker also recognized the work of Democrats over the past four years.
"We've built a blue wave, a tsunami, that's swept away the red wall of Uihleins, and Griffins, and Rauners, and Trumps," Pritzker stressed. "You know what works to protect everyday Illinois families? Winning works."
From the IDCCA brunch at the Bank of Springfield Center to the Governor's Day rally at the fairgrounds, there were plenty of blue shirts, posters, and hot topics shared over the picnic table.
"When you think about what's happening across the nation - banning of books, attacks on civil rights, attacks on voting rights, attacks on our democracy, attacks on our planet - it's Democrats that are leading the way forward," said Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. "But we need you to continue to work hard."
Pritzker said Democrats are fired up for 2024, as noted that human rights are on the ballot.
"Women's rights are under attack. It's not just reproductive rights," Pritzker said. "You're seeing the Supreme Court contemplate going after other things, birth control, for example, which affects everybody."
Republicans will have their opportunity to rally with GOP leaders on the fairgrounds Thursday. The Republican program starts around 12 p.m. at the Director's Lawn.
"In counties across our state, we know our fight is only getting harder," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Blue Illinois may be getting bluer, but red Illinois is getting redder."
