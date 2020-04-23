CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker announced during his Thursday afternoon address he is making changes to the Illinois stay-at-home order based on recommendations from medical experts.
According to Prtizker, data shows that lifting the order this week would result in a second wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
“Make no mistake, Illinois has saved lives. By staying home and social distancing, we have kept our infection and death rates for the months of March and April thousands below the rates projected had we not implemented these mitigation strategies,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. But this is the part where we have to dig in and understand that the sacrifices we’ve made as a state to avoid a worst-case scenario are working — and we need to keep going a little while longer to finish the job.”
Current models show deaths would peak or plateau between late April and early May. However if the stay-at-home order was lifted the second wave would start in May and could claim tens of thousands of lives.
After consulting with doctors, scientists and experts in Illinois and across the world, the Governor announced he will sign a modified version of the state’s stay at home order that will go into effect on May 1 and extend through the end of May. The modified order will strengthen the state’s social distancing requirements while allowing residents additional flexibility and provide measured relief to non-essential businesses in the safest way possible.
Pritzker said "we are in the most difficult part of this journey." This is the part where "we have to dig in" and continue to fight this virus. The things we've implemented are working, Pritzker said. He also said if he sees this pull back of restrictions is not working he could re-implement tougher restrictions.
We have the opportunity to save lives right now, said Pritzker in part.
"I see your pain and I am so, so very sorry for it." 'But for every person who wants to go to dinner or hang out with friends or swing open their salon doors, there is a family mourning the death of someone they love. There is a parent, a child, a friend who would give anything to have their greatest strain be the difficulties of staying home and not the unimaginable pain of a life lost too soon,'" said Pritzker.
Pritzker said May will look much different than March and April. However, we are working hard toward reopening.
"I will fight like (explicit) for you. Illinois has the best people in it that I know," Pritzker shared.
The new executive order will include the following modifications effective May 1:
- OUTDOOR RECREATION: State parks will begin a phased re-opening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. A list of parks that will be open on May 1 and additional guidelines can be found on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website HERE . Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed.
- NEW ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES: Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may re-open as essential businesses. These stores must follow social distancing requirements and must require that employees and customers wear a face covering. Animal grooming services may also re-open.
- NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL: Retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses and operations may re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery.
- FACE COVERINGS: Beginning on May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask.
- ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES AND MANUFACTURING: Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain six-feet of social distancing, as well as follow new requirements that maximize social distancing and prioritize the well-being of employees and customers. This will include occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers.
- SCHOOLS: Educational institutions may allow and establish procedures for pick-up of necessary supplies or student belongings. Dormitory move-outs must follow public health guidelines, including social distancing.
IDPH will also release new guidance so certain elective surgeries can start again on May 1.
According to the above models a peak of deaths could come in April and early May. The modes show that after the peak we can expect to see a longer decline and deaths to pre-epidemic levels than it took to rise.