SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Over 120,000 people in Illinois experience homelessness each year, but Gov. JB Pritzker hopes a new law will enhance his multi-year plan to help everyone get access to housing.
Pritzker created the Interagency Task Force and Community Advisory Council on Homelessness through an executive order in 2021. Both groups will now be permanent thanks to a bill signed into law Wednesday.
"As a nation, we've chosen, frankly, to ignore homelessness rather than to remedy it," Pritzker said. "But here in the land of Lincoln, we are choosing a different path because when we have vulnerable people and families, Illinoisans choose compassion and then we act upon it."
The administration's Home Illinois initiative is expanding options for affordable housing, targeting people in high-risk situations, and providing comprehensive support individuals experiencing homelessness. Several communities across the state have reached "functional zero homelessness," meaning people can quickly find new housing options through local resources.
"We will build from the successes of serving unhoused veterans to advance housing strategies to serve all Illinoisans - from infants to our elders," said Christine Haley, Chief Homelessness Officer for the Illinois Department of Human Services.
The Fiscal Year 2024 budget includes $360 million to help people find shelter and support services, build short-term and long-term housing units, and secure financial stability.
"We know the difference it can make when all of our partners from all levels around the state work together," said Carolyn Ross, President and CEO of All Chicago Making Homelessness History. "We are in this for the long-term. And this legislation demonstrates that our Illinois leadership is in it for the long-term too."
Lawmakers and advocates stressed that equity must be at the forefront of this effort as Black Illinoisans make up 61% of the state's homeless population.
"To end homelessness, we must all join forces with a commitment to racial justice and addressing the systemic inequities and barriers that have disproportionately harmed Black communities and accessing the essentials to a thriving life," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
House Bill 2831 passed out of both chambers with strong bipartisan support. The plan passed out of the House on a 98-9 vote on March 23. Six of the nine members refusing to support the plan were local lawmakers. Representatives Jason Bunting (R-Emington), Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur), Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville), Chris Miller (R-Hindsboro), Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) and Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) voted against the legislation.
Sponsors told reporters Wednesday that Illinois can no longer accept that 4,500 people live without shelter every night.
"Ending homelessness and ensuring every neighbor has access to shelter and supportive services has long been possible in Illinois and across the nation," said Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago). "But we haven't had the collective political, economic, and I say this with love, bureaucratic will to make it happen until now."
The new law took effect immediately. The Community Advisory Council will be required to submit recommendations to the Interagency Task Force on Homelessness by November 15. The Task Force will then provide a report to the Governor and General Assembly regarding key outcomes and measures related to homelessness on December 1, 2024 and each year after.
