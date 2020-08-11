Illinois (WAND) - The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) ruled Tuesday afternoon on Governor JB Pritzker's mask mandate on if businesses should receive fines for not complying.
JCAR could have overturned the fines. They voted on a motion to oppose and suspend the emergency order, but it did not pass. The motion needed eight yes votes to suspend the mask mandate rules, however, six lawmakers voted yes to suspending the rules. Five lawmakers voted no.
The emergency order mask mandate remains in effect.
Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the new emergency rules Friday.
For businesses not following mask and social distancing guidelines, the first step is educating the business on compliance with a written warning. The second step would be an order to have some or all of the patrons leave the business to comply with public health guidance. The final step for those businesses that do not comply, they could be fined $75-$2,500.
Governor Pritzker released statement on JCAR upholding the enforcement rule applauding JCAR.
"The vast majority of our communities and business owners are doing what’s right. Working alongside these partners, these rules will provide multiple opportunities for compliance before any penalty is issued and will help ensure that the minority of people who refuse to act responsibly won’t take our state backward. These rules will ensure that there is a commonsense way to enforce public health guidelines with an emphasis on education first so that Illinois can continue to make substantial progress in our fight against COVID-19," said Governor JB Pritzker.
The Illinois Retail Merchants association responded to the ruling in disappointment the administrative rule.
"Throughout this pandemic, Illinois retailers of all types and sizes including but not limited to grocery, hardware, restaurant, taverns, pharmacy, apparel, fitness, convenience stores, and gas stations, have done all that has been asked of them, and so much more. That is why the enactment of today's emergency rule is such an injustice to retailers large and small," said IRMA President and CEO Rob Karr.
