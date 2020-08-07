CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced COVID-19 emergency rules Friday morning.
Governor Pritzker signed legislation Friday morning that increases paid disability leave for public employees whose recovery has been hindered by COVID-19.
The law increases paid disability leave for any injury that occurs after March 9, 2020 by 60 days for firefighters, law enforcement, and paramedics whose recovery was hindered by COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will file emergency rules for businesses, schools, and child care establishments regarding the use of face coverings and the size of gatherings.
SB471 is aimed at protecting workers who are serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
"As I've visited with and listened to mayors and health departments all across our state, it's clear there is still an even greater need to get people to wear masks, especially to protect front line workers," Gov. Pritzker said.
New rules will give local authorities guidelines on how to enforce mask wearing.
He also said fines can be issued to businesses whose employees are not wearing masks, but that is used as a last result. Education and warnings will be given first.
If a business refuses to comply with warnings, they can be issued a misdemeanor citation and issued a fine ranging between $75 to $2,500.
These fines only apply to businesses, not private citizens.
He also said schools that are returning to in person learning must limit the amount of people allowed in one space.
Officials said parents should check their children's temperatures every morning before school.
If districts cannot meet strict safety guidelines, officials said they should begin the school year remotely.
These new guidelines come just one day after the state reported more than 1,900 new positive cases in one 24 hour period.
That is the highest number of cases reported since May 24.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4 percent.
State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) released a statement about the emergency rules saying, "The legislature needs to be back in session to address the Governor’s proposed emergency rules that will fine businesses if their employees or customers do not wear face masks. The Governor continues to try to go it alone. We expect first responders and teachers to be on the job – the legislature should be on the job too. I urge Governor Pritzker to call us back into session immediately to discuss the issues concerning COVID-19, Illinois’ fiscal crisis, and passing more strict ethics reforms. The legislature was able to safely conduct its business in May. It’s critical that the Governor call us back to Springfield so we can work together on the important issues facing our state.”
