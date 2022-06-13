CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Post-doctoral researcher at the University of Illinois, Tariq Khan teams up with First Followers program to examine why gun violence has grown in recent years.
The course which was based on community and research, and the First Followers program provided his students with a different point of view.
Khan stated, "By working with people who are in the most policed communities, things clicked in their minds that I think wouldn't have happened had we just been doing the book learning side of things."
His belief is that the root of gun violence is highly pro-trolled neighborhoods that are facing housing insecurities and the lack of resources for mental healthcare.
Khan shared the data he collected on "asafecu.com"
