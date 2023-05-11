SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois House and Senate have approved a plan giving more power to the Illinois Department of Human Services to properly investigate abuse within facilities for people with developmental disabilities.
Senate Bill 855 will allow the DHS Inspector General to hold employees accountable for witnessing abuse and neglect and choosing to obstruct investigations.
Sponsors believe this change can help break up the code of silence the Inspector General's office has encountered at state operated facilities like the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center and community group homes.
"The code of silence that does exist puts our most vulnerable at continued risk, but it also creates a really harmful workplace," said Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago). "It's traumatic for workers to go to work every day in a place that is harboring a code of silence."
Rep. Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) thanked LaPointe for allowing Republicans to help work on this plan. Meier noted that there is still progress to be made to prevent abuse within CILAs, but he feels the plan is a great step forward.
A DHS spokesperson told WAND News in March that the agency has a multi-faceted approach to ensuring safety and well-being of the more than 11,000 people residing in community-based group home settings.
Communications Director Marisa Kollias said research continues to show community-based settings are the best place for many people with disabilities to thrive and DHS works closely and collaboratively with community partners and the Office of Inspector General to ensure resident safety.
Senate Bill 855 passed unanimously out of the House and Senate. The bill now moves to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.
