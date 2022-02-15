ILLINOIS (WAND) - Marijuana was legalized in Illinois in 2020, and one part of that legislation was the plan to clean up 500,000 marijuana arrest records, but the process has not gone as fast as lawmakers would like.
That's why representative Carol Ammons is proposing House Bill 4392. It would help speed up the process for those seeking records relief.
Right now, those seeking it have to take a drug test in order to petition for that clearance, but a positive drug test can warrant a denial of that request. Ammons' bill seeks to prevent denial on the basis of cannabis presence on that drug test.
"Those petitioners would not have to worry about whether they had cannabis in their system at the time of making their petition. And that's a critical point because cannabis is legal to be sold without regard at dispensaries across our state," said Ammons.
She said it just makes sense considering use of marijuana is already legal.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins said he would want those petitioning for this expungement of charges to be prepared and responsible.
"If you're convicted of some type of a cannabis violation, and you want to get that off of your record, because you reform, you know, you're wanting to get back into society and get to get a job or go to school. Yet you show up and you test positive for cannabis. What does that say?" Caulkins said.
This bill does not expand any existing drug legalization or change workforce drug policies. It is currently in committee.
