SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Herrick man is accused of battering a person, burning their neck with hot glass and trying to choke them.
Shelby County prosecutors said 51-year-old Steven D. Kilcrease was charged with aggravated domestic battery with a prior aggravated domestic battery conviction. He is also charged with four counts of domestic battery with six prior convictions.
A press release from prosecutors said on May 18, he attacked a family or household member by trying to strangle them, striking them in the face and body, hitting them with a belt and a broom repeatedly, and burning their neck with hot glass.
Kilcrease's bail is set at $500,000 with the condition he comply with electronic monitoring if his bail is posted. He is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. on June 10.
Should Kilcrease be found guilty, the aggravated domestic battery charge carries a sentence of seven to 14 years in prison, to be served at 85 percent. The domestic battery charges could mean three to 14 years behind bars.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.