URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Prosecutors have identified a man who they said rammed a vehicle into a fence at the Champaign County Satellite Jail.
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Yevgeniy Nikolaev, 37, first stole a white Ford pickup truck from Feldkamp's Towing in Urbana. At about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Rietz said he drove the vehicle to the Champaign County Highway Building and tried to start a Champaign County owned vehicle.
He then exited the vehicle and went back to the truck, which authorities said he drove to the satellite jail. After trying to enter the sally port on foot, he was denied entry and drove the truck through the northeast side security gate before repeatedly striking the sally port door with the truck, breaching the building and hitting an unoccupied transport van, prosecutors said.
He's accused of then leaving the truck and yelling at corrections officers, then getting back in and driving the truck through the other overhead door. He then exited the sally port and drove the truck to the sidewalk at the main pedestrian entrance on the west side, prosecutors said.
Rietz said he drove at corrections officers when they came out to confront him. One officer fired a service pistol at the truck and dove out of the way to avoid being hit by it as it drove toward him.
Rietz said Nikolaev then drove away from the building and came back driving parallel to the building, again swerving toward the corrections officer.
He's accused of then driving away from the jail north on Lierman and crashing the truck into a ditch at Main and Lierman. He fled on foot to the parking lot of Illini FS, where he tried to get into an FS vehicle, prosecutors said. After that, Rietz said he tried to pull a woman from her pickup truck, but she fought him off as police arrived.
Police chased him into the Illini FS building, where he was arrested.
Nikolaev is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, criminal damage to government supported property, attempted first degree murder and vehicular invasion. A warrant was issued for his arrest with bail set at $2 million, and he was taken into custody after being treated at Carle Hospital and released.
Illinois State Police are investigating Wednesday night.
