SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Lincoln man who prosecutors say convinced a minor to send him pornographic images is going to trial in August.
Jason Fulmer, 33, has been indicted on three charges of sexual exploitation of a child and another three for receiving child pornography. Prosecutors say Fulmer convicted a minor to engage in sexually explicit acts and then send him photos by computer three times in January and February 2017. They say he also received child pornography images three times in 2016 and 2017.
Each sexual exploitation count carries a possible sentence of 15 to 30 years behind bars, while each receiving child pornography charge could mean five to 20 years.
Fulmer’s trial is expected to start on Aug. 6. He is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations investigated Fulmer’s alleged crimes. Lincoln police, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Royal Canadian Mounted Police provided assistance.