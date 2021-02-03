SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield woman accused of applying for a COVID-19 loan for a fake business has been federally indicted on charges.
Amber L. Bolen, 41, is accused of applying in July 2020 for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan under a business known as "amber bolen," which was not real. Prosecutors said she made false representations on the application, including saying she owned the business, listing the same address as what has been her residential address since 2013, saying the business was engaged in the transportation industry, and marking down the business employed 11 people and had gross revenues of over $90,000 for 12 months before Jan. 31, 2020.
The Small Business Administration then wired about $41,000 to Bolen's bank account.
If she is found the guilty, the suspect faces a maximum statutory penalty for fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits of up to 30 years in prison. The maximum penalty for a wire fraud charge she faces is 20 years behind bars.
The Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division investigated the charges as part of a Central Illinois Task Force with the goal of combatting COVID-19 related fraud. Other agencies in the task force involved the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, U.S. Secret Service, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The government is represented in case prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sierra Senor-Moore.
Anyone who suspects a person fraudulently obtained or misused COVID-19 disaster relief benefits should call the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-572 or submit a NCDF Web Complaint Form.
