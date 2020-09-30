DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Prosecutors said a Decatur man was being set up for someone to try to kill him when he thought he would be giving a member of the attacker's family a tattoo.
Macon County prosecutors said Levron J. Hines, 37, and Delahn L. Amos, 29, who had an AK-47, ambushed the tattoo artist. Amos had been previously named by police as a suspect, and both suspects are charged with attempted murder in the case.
Amos is a suspect in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Demetrius D. Maclin, 31, who authorities found dead in a car in the 1200 block of North Edward Street.
In the shooting of the tattoo artist, authorities said the victim got a ride from Hines on the night of the shooting to a North College Street address. When they arrived, the victim told detectives Hines summoned a man who left a vehicle while holding an AK-47.
Detectives said Hines shot at the victim, who tried to run away, before telling the second suspect to "finish him off." Amos is accused of then shooting the victim more than once with the AK-47.
Investigators would find the victim bleeding in the street with multiple serious wounds. A motive in this shooting remains unclear.
Probable cause was found by Judge Phoebe Bowers to try Hines, who pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery involving the discharge and use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a weapon in court. A pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 10, and Hines remains in custody with bail at $1 million.
Amos has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 14.
