SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Prosecutors said they will push to have a teen accused of murder in a deadly Lanphier High School stabbing tried in adult court.
The 15-year-old suspect was arrested at about 11 a.m. Friday in connection to the Wednesday stabbing outside of the school, which claimed the life of 18-year-old Pierre Scott Jr. and left a 16-year-old teen wounded.
According to Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright, she has been formally charged with three counts of first degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The suspect was arrested with help from the U.S. Marshal's Great Lakes Regional Task Force.
The charges will be initially filed in juvenile court because the suspect is under 16, per Illinois law. Wright said his office will file a petition to have the chagres moved to adult court under the circumstances of the case. If the suspect were 16 or older, Wright said the case would automatically be excluded from juvenile court and would be filed in adult court.
If convicted as an adult, the suspect could face 22 to 65 years in prison.
The teen is in custody at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the case should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
