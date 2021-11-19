SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teen is behind bars in connection to a deadly stabbing at Lanphier High School in Springfield.
Police said they took a 15-year-old female into custody at about 11 a.m. Friday on an arrest warrant. She was transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.
"The Springfield Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in locating the juvenile suspect," a press release said.
The Wednesday stabbing claimed the life of Pierre Scott Jr., 18. A 16-year-old male victim who was stabbed is expected to survive.
