CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - In an effort to get to know the public on a personal level, DeWitt County law enforcement held a Coffee With a Cop event.
The Wednesday event involved Clinton police and the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office. Everyone met at Hardee's to talk and have a drink.
Police said this is the perfect time to get to know the community due to a shortage of recruits and the general public's attitude about law enforcement.
"We really just want to extend that opportunity to come out, visit with us, ask questions, those questions that you may have (had) lingering for a long time about different applications of the law or city ordinances, things like that," said Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers.
Police said they are always looking for recruits, but are making a few new hires in October.
