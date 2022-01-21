SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lawmakers have introduced a Senate Joint Resolution to name a section of I-72 after fallen Champaign Officer Chris Oberheim.
Oberheim, who wore badge No. 703, was shot and killed on May 19, 2021 when he responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Champaign apartment complex.
Lawmakers want a section of I-72 between Decatur and Champaign to be named the "Officer Oberheim Memorial Highway." The resolution, which is sponsored by State Sen. Chapin Rose (R), would have the Illinois Department of Transportation put up plaques or signs giving notice to the name.
The full resolution is attached to this story in a PDF document.
