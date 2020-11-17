DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - R Bar and Grille in Decatur announced it is closing until further notice due to a city council decision, while The Gin Mill announced a return to previous COVID-related policies.
R Bar and Grille officials said on Facebook the closure comes after the Decatur City Council approved a mask mandate Monday night. They thanked the public for supporting them in the last couple of months and expressed optimism about the future. Leaders said they "can't wait to come back strong and sever our community."
The Gin Mill is returning to pickup and outdoor dining starting Wednesday. Its official statement said the following:
"We would like to thank all our customers who came out to support us this last week. We are grateful for your business.
"Last night the Decatur City Council voted in line with the Governors mitigations against allowing any indoor dining.
"The decision to stay open for indoor dining was one of the hardest calls we have ever had to make. It was our intention to do our best to help our staff stay employed and supported through all of this.
"Starting tomorrow we will be going back to pickup and outdoor dining. We should have a week or two left of good weather that will allow seating outdoors.
"This week we will be rolling out a revised menu and revised hours of operation. You can call 217.330.8073 for all carry out orders or any questions. Thanks again for all the support and we look forward to hearing from you!"
