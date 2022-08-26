CENTRAL A&M (WAND)- Friday night the Raider nation was out in force to support Central A&M in their first football game of the season. Two of the team's player lost their lives on their way to a summer practice last month.
Before the first game, announcers took time to remember those who won't get the chance to put on their helmets this year.
"For Connor Rowcliff the class of 2024. For Keegan Virden, the class of 2025. May the spirit with which they lived their lives spread to all of us as we remember their joy, kindness and laughter," announcers said before a moment of silence for the teens.
"The students have had time to reflect on everything and to soak it all in. Obviously we miss our students that we've lost- we miss Christian, we miss Connor, we miss Keegan, we miss everything they brought to us," Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown told WAND News.
While its been a tough start to the school year, Principal Brown said getting back into a routine has been healing for students.
"They needed to be back in the classroom, back with sports, back with the activities, doing band, having FFA, being in art club- they needed all those things that school brings with it," Principal Brown explained.
Now, the ritual of kicking off the football season, offering the Raider Nation a time to reflect and honor those who didn't make it to the home opener.
"Our students and our community and our staff have all pulled together to reflex and try to make this a year that we work for each other, we take care of each other, we make it so that we help each other overcome," Principal Brown said.
As they got ready for the first kick off, there was a sense that together-- they could overcome.
"Our community is just so supportive in everything that these kids do. Everyone lost, but everyone is pulling together to try to make it the best it can be," Principal Brown added.
Central A&M won against Leroy 35-6.
