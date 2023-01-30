SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring.
Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park.
“Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing but love for our craveable chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, creamy coleslaw and award-winning Cane’s sauce,” said Area Leader of Restaurants, Brandon Quinn. “Caniacs in Illinois know what it means to share ONE LOVE, so we want to add more fun-loving Crewmembers across Springfield and do just that!”
To prepare for the grand opening, the restaurant plans to hire 120 crewmembers at a starting pay of $15 to $16.50 per hour. Candidates interested in various positions can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211 or by visiting WorkAtCanes.com.
The new restaurant will mark Raising Cane’s 28th location in Illinois.
