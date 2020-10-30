HEYWORTH, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois fire department has announced the death of a retired fire chief.
The Randolph Township Fire Protection District said Chief Dennis Powell passed away at the age of 78. Firefighters said he died from natural causes.
Powell was a veteran firefighter with 56 years of experience in the department. He was fire chief for his last 39 years on the job.
Firefighters said Powell served on multiple boards and committees in McLean County and MABAS Division 41.
Firefighters announced a visitation for Powell is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Heyworth Christian Church (309 N. Vine St., Heyworth). Firefighters will arrive at 6:15 p.m. for a firefighter walkthrough.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5. Crews ask that any apparatus of departments attending the funeral park on Randolph Street heading east in order to allow drivers to exit onto Vine Street for the final drive past the fire station.
