CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - A mom and her 2 daughters go into Antiques & More on Staley Road in Champaign for the first time...and they leave anything but empty-handed. All thanks to one random stranger through a random act of kindness.
Jackie Pierro and her daughter, Isabella, were looking around Antiques and more when Isabella spotted a classic, shimmering, navy blue acoustic guitar. Isabella just stood by the guitar the rest of her time there. When Pierro notices her daughter by the guitar, Isabella asks her a question that broke her mom's heart.
"Mom, I like this guitar! Can we please buy it?" Isabella asks. But, Pierro says it just wasn't in her budget. "I was like, Honey, it's $100, we can’t. We don't have the money." Pierro tells her Isabella. Pierro knew this was a tough decision.
"She's been asking for guitar since she was four. She's always been musically inclined, she's always been able to just pick up an instrument.” Pierro tells WAND News. Sad, Isabella still stood by the guitar.
All of a sudden, an unexpected guest walked up to the family. “We were getting ready to leave and this woman was standing there, and she was like, I'm going to buy this guitar for your daughter," Pierro says. She was shocked.
“I mean, just to have someone offered to do it was just incredible…I felt blessed." Pierro says on how she felt when she realized what this random woman was doing for Isabella.
Pierro still could not believe that a random stranger was willing to buy this guitar, so she kept asking questions. "I was like, 'Isabella, did you ask her to buy her the guitar?' She said 'No, I felt moved to buy it for her she clearly loves it so we're going to buy her this guitar.”
Store Employee, Liesel Flatt, says this random act of kindness is something everyone in the store needed to see. "With all the unfortunate rise in anger and hate and crime right now going on, it was a true blessing to actually be able to see one of God's angels here working on earth through that it was, it was wonderful."
Flatt says the woman who bought the guitar said she just felt moved to purchase the 4-stringed instrument for Isabella. "She just said that when God talks to her and listens and just takes care of it and he leads her to who in the store or wherever she is that she needs to go ahead and bless them.” She says.
Isabella struggles with social anxiety, but with the new guitar, she's coming out of her shell a bit more, hoping to become an online star by writing her own music. "Maybe I'll upload videos to YouTube," Isabella tells WAND News. Quiet with her voice, but loud with her guitar, Isabella had one thing to say to the woman who bought the guitar.
“Thank you and God bless you."
Isabella's Mom says she wants to enroll her in beginner guitar classes later this year.
