NEW YORK CITY (WAND) - Usually, voting involves choosing one candidate and the winner takes all.
This is known as "single choice voting", but it is not the only voting method. New York City has 13 Democratic mayoral candidates and voters asked to pick five for the primaries. Whoever wins the primary could win the November general election.
This method of voting is known as "ranked choice voting." It's something Fair Vote advocates for.
Fair Vote is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that focuses on electoral reform, especially ranked choice voting. Rob Richie, Fair Vote's president, said the RCV method makes sense if there are more than two people running in an election.
"If it goes as well as I think it will, that the conversation we're starting to see is already about rank choice will make it to those corn fields of central Illinois," Richie said.
One picks the candidates in order of their preference. For example, New Yorkers would pick five candidates, with rank one being their main choice. One cannot vote for a candidate more than once or give two candidates the same ranking.
If a candidate earned more than 50% of first choice votes, they are the winner. However, there would be an "instant runoff" if none of the candidates reached 50%. The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Then the second choice of votes are combined with the remaining candidates. The rounds would continue until a candidate has the majority of the votes.
"There's hardly anything in the constitution about voting," Richie said. "It's because they [founding fathers] wanted us to keep looking at what's best and keep making it better."
Illinois does not do the RCV method in its local elections. The Illinois State Board of Elections confirmed with WAND News there are lawmakers who are interested in RCV. Springfield legislators could amend the state's election code. A lawmaker would have to introduce a bill before the General Assembly.
Fair Vote said 18 cities and the state of Main use a rank system of voting.
