CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man is facing charges after police said they found him sitting in a stolen vehicle.
41-year-old Antoine Bernard Dorris was charged Tuesday with felony receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle.
Police said the vehicle was stopped in the 1200 block of Walnut St. in Champaign after it was identified as stolen around 6:30 Monday morning.
Dorris, the driver, was arrested for possessing the stolen vehicle and driving while his license was revoked.
The report said the vehicle had been stolen from a Rantoul woman.
Dorris is due back in court Aug. 6.