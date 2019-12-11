(WAND) - A rare two-headed cobra has been spotted in Eastern India.
The 14-inch long "'Monocled" snake strayed into a Village in Midnapore City and caused a stir in the area as it became the center of attention.
Villagers fed it milk and refused to hand it over to forest officials as they said they associated it with mythology.
Experts believe the two heads can be a result of incomplete splitting of embryos or unfavorable environmental factors.
"At the time of splitting of the embryo as in case of the conjoined twins which happens in human(s). The fact is similarly like that, or it may be due to some environmental factors as we know that reptiles lay eggs, the eggs are laid in environment due to high pollution, any kind of radiation when the eggs hatch the it results into two-headed snake," said Zoologist Soma Chakraborty.