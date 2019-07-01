(WAND) – We all know raw cookie dough isn’t healthy. Well, one company is making a version it says is safe to eat.
Nestle has announced an “Edible Cookie Dough” product, which is made without uncooked eggs and uses heat-treated flour. Those changes address safety concerns, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said raw eggs might have salmonella and raw flower could contain E. coli.
The 12-ounce tubs come in “Chocolate Chip” and “Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Monster” flavors. They’re expected to cost $5 each.
Today reports the product will soon be available at some Meijer stores, Walmart in the southeast U.S. and regional grocery stores across the nation in the summer of 2019.
Board-certified nutrition specialist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., told Today the changes Nestle made to the edible version of its cookie dough make it “safer to eat”, but added its high calorie and sugar content (140 calories and 12-15 grams of sugar in a 2-tablespoon serving) should make people think twice about turning it into a regular part of a diet.
DO, a New York City company, and The Cookie Dough Café also introduced edible cookie dough products in recent years. Café products also use no eggs and heat-treated flour.