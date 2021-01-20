DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The legal battle continues Wednesday for the recount in the Macon County Courthouse over the 2018 Macon County Sheriff's race.
Arguments are expected over contested ballots in court on Wednesday. Judge Anna M. Benjamin is also expected to rule on a series of motions filed by the lawyer for Sheriff Tony Brown, including a motion to dismiss the case.
There have already been two previous court hearings on this case and there are tow more scheduled to settle the issue. The next dates are January 25th and February 11th.
The race between Democrat Tony Brown and Republican Jim Root, which initially came down to one vote, led to a trial involving 1,337 contested ballots.
On November 20th, 2019 the Macon County Clerk named Tony “Chubby” Brown as Sheriff with 19,655 votes. Brown won by one vote over Root. A full recount was done and reveled on July 24th, 2020 which showed Brown ahead by 18 votes with 1,394 remaining ballots contested and uncounted ballots.
