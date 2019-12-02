DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – People with Christmas lights they’re ready to get rid of can recycle them instead of throwing them out.
A marked blue collection box is meant specifically for recycled Christmas lights. It can be found in Decatur at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center (1750 N. 21st St.) from Dec. 2, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020.
Recycled lights should have packaging and attachments, including hangers, garland or decorations, removed. Bulbs can remain in strands of lights.
“Strings of lights that are excessively worn or not in proper working order are often discovered by holiday decorators,” Macon County Environmental Management said in a press release. “Rather than disposing of these unwanted light strands in the trash, recycling proves to be a better option. Recycling allows the metals and plastics in the unwanted strands to be reused in new products – reducing extraction costs, conserving resources and saving energy.”
Officials are encouraging people to replace worn or non-working lights with LED lights, because they use about a tenth of the energy of conventional lights and can last a lot longer.
People can find more information by contacting the Macon County Environmental Management Department at (217)425-4505. Details can also be found online at this link.