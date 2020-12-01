Decatur, Ill (WAND) – State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, is critical of the way the state is doling out business interruption grants.
“It’s kind of like blood money, really. The governor is handing out money to businesses that he’s effectively shutdown,” Caulkins told WAND News. “It smacks of government overreach.”
Caulkins says small businesses, like restaurants and bars, have been hurt financially by mitigation efforts implemented by the Pritzker administration during the COVID pandemic. But then turns around and makes businesses agree to comply with those mitigation rules before getting financial aid.
More than 32,000 businesses have applied for business interruption grants during the pandemic.
