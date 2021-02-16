NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - A weekend fire that destroyed 12 apartments in Normal was caused by repair work, firefighters said.
The Normal Fire Department said the work was happening in a lower-level apartment of Sugar Creek Apartments (606 S. Linden St.). Flames then moved into walls, voice spaces and the attic before crews got to the scene, according to NBC affiliate WEEK.
Authorities responded to the three-alarm fire at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Multiple departments came to join Normal firefighters, including the Bloomington, Bloomington Township, Towanda, Carlock and Hudson fire departments.
The cause of this fire has been ruled accidental. The station reports insurance adjusters are working with the owners of the building to figure out a full estimate of damage caused.
