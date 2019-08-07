(WAND) – Chipotle uses bowls that are exposed to possible cancer-causing chemicals, according to a report.
According to a report from New Food Economy, Chipotle’s disposable bowls are treated with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said are man-made chemicals. KOAA reports those chemicals are similar to those that contaminated water in several Colorado areas.
Chipotle bowls all tested positive for PFAS, the report said, but it was unclear which exact chemicals was involved.
The chemicals help the bowls contain food that might be greasy or wet. When the bowls decompose, the chemicals can seep into soil in the ground.
The chemical compounds don’t break down in the body of a person and can increase over time, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Chipotle gave KOAA a statement in response to the report:
"Chipotle only partners with suppliers who make fluorochemical sciences and food safety a top priority. These suppliers operate under strict guidelines set forth by the FDA, and have provided Chipotle with certification that all raw material and finished pulp products fully meet the FDA regulatory guidelines for the safe use of only approved PFAS.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said PFAS chemicals have been manufactured and used around the world since as early as the 1940’s.
