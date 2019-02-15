SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- State child welfare authorities received at least four calls about a child who later died of malnourishment, according to an Inspector General’s report.
The report to the Governor and General Assembly from the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Children and Family Services details the department’s involvement with 98 children’s deaths in Illinois. The reports do not list names or locations, but the details in one report match those of the death of a Charleston toddler.
In December 2017, emergency workers found a two-year-old boy dead at a home on First Street in Charleston. Investigators found the child had died of malnourishment and dehydration. His mother, Savannah Weiss, is awaiting trial on murder charges.
At the time, authorities said Weiss had left the child in a playpen and left the home from December 1 through December 3. Weiss told investigators she left peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chicken strips, cereal and a bottle of water in the playpen.
According to the report the mother involved, apparently Weiss, was taken into state care in 1999 after nineteen child protective investigations.
The mother gave birth to her child six weeks prematurely with health conditions. In April 2016, the state’s child abuse hotline received a call from an anonymous reporter stating that the mother was living in unsanitary conditions with her baby. A formal investigation reported that allegation unfounded in May 2016.
“The investigation did not observe the home to be in the unsanitary condition noted in the narrative, and the early intervention staff that were in the hoe weekly had never reported any concerns,” the report read.
In September 2016, a nurse called the hotline to report possible neglect and that the mother, apparently Weiss, had called a doctor’s office threatening to take out the child’s G-Tube. The report was listed as unfounded because a doctor would not diagnose the incident as medical neglect, according to the report.
While that investigation was underway, a relative called the hotline to report the mother was in the hospital, the house was filthy and the baby was living with the relative. Workers developed a safety plan for the child to live with his grandmother and an investigator found the child clean and healthy.
“The residence was cleaned and the investigation was closed and unfounded against the mother for environmental neglect,” according to the report.
In July 2017, a relative called the hotline to report the child was being left alone and had pulled out his feeding tube. The mother avoided the investigator and police were called to conduct a welfare check in August 2017.
“The officer assisted the investigators in entering the residence by pushing the door open against piles of clothing, garbage and other items covering the floor,” according to the report. “The investigator told the mother that she could not allow the toddler to live in these conditions.”
The mother agreed to allow the child’s grandmother to take him for the weekend so she could clean the apartment.
In mid-September, the grandmother told an investigator that the toddler had a severe diaper rash and the mother was refusing to seek medical care. In October, two months before the child’s death, the mother was indicated for environmental neglect and medical neglect and unfounded for inadequate supervision.
The Office of the Inspector General is conducting a full investigation of the child’s death.
The report is available here on pages 39 through 41.