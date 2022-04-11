(WAND) - Americans are starting to see some relief at the gas pump as the release of oil reserves has triggered the lowering of fuel prices, per a report from AAA.
On Monday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.11 - a drop of seven cents from the previous week. The Monday number was a 22-cent drop from one month ago and an increase of $1.25 from one year ago.
The average gas price for Illinois on Monday was $4.35. In Indiana at that time, the number sat at about $3.99. Click here to see the latest gas price estimates from AAA in Illinois.
AAA said the U.S. and allies agreed to significantly increase the release of oil reserves. Another factor in price decreases has been a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China and the potential for a negative economic impact there, as China is one of the largest oil-consuming nations globally.
"The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen below $4 in much of the country," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA –The Auto Club Group. "And these lower prices may be a boon to drivers hitting the road more as warmer weather returns."
