WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A retired Warrensburg K-9 has died, the village announced Thursday.
Dino had been serving the Warrensburg community since 2009. He retired from duty in 2018.
"Dino was instrumental in not only removing drugs from the streets, but also bringing the community together," the village said in a Facebook statement. "Dino made friends everywhere he went. Dino loved to play ball and had many friends that would toss the ball for him."
He also interacted with the community and kids and parents of Warrensburg pre-K classes.
After retirement, Dino was with the family of Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler and his family.
"Dino, you will missed by your family and the Warrensburg community. Enjoy the other side of the rainbow, my friend," the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.